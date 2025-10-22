Diwali celebrations leave 54 injured in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A routine bike ride home after work ended in darkness for a man from Proddutur village. Struck by a stray firecracker, he became one of 54 victims of Diwali night, losing vision in one eye. His case stands out as the most severe example of a growing trend, as city hospitals reported a surge in injuries — including 15 children — from high-intensity explosives.

Four patients — two adults and two children — suffered severe eye damage and were admitted to Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam, while the others were treated as outpatients and advised follow-up care.

Hospital superintendent Dr Modini Pandharpurkar told TNIE that 23 of the 54 cases involved partial or complete vision loss. “Nearly 95% of the injuries were caused by mirchi bombs and other high-intensity crackers,” she said, noting that most victims were aged between 18 and 45.

In the most serious case, the Proddutur resident, employed under the Mission Bhagiratha project, was returning home with a colleague when a cracker exploded on the road, striking his eye. His colleague rushed him to a hospital, where doctors confirmed irreversible vision loss.

Despite annual safety advisories, Diwali-related injuries continue to rise. Of the 54 cases reported this year, 50 patients were discharged after first aid, while the rest remain under treatment. Doctors expect more cases in the coming days as people continue bursting crackers. Last year, 48 similar injuries were reported at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital.