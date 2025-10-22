Don’t lecture us on ethics, introspect on BRS corruption: TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at BRS working president KT Rama Rao for calling AICC the “All India Corruption Committee”, TPCC president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday suggested that the former “introspect on his family’s corruption before giving lectures on ethics and morality”.

In a strongly worded statement, he said: “KTR speaking about corruption is like a fox talking about honesty. The bond between the Kalvakuntla family and corruption is not political, it’s by birth.”

Mahesh Goud added that every major scam in the state carries the KCR’s family’s fingerprints, starting from Kaleshwaram to Formula E, liquor and land scams. “Your (KTR’s) sister herself admitted in an interview that your father once struggled even to get married. Then how did your family’s fortunes suddenly touch the sky?” he asked.

“The BRS never stood for the weaker sections. You cannot digest the fact that a Dalit leader like Mallikarjun Kharge ji is leading the AICC,” he said.

The TPCC chief also accused the BRS of betraying BCs and obstructing BC reservations.

Describing BRS as a syndicate that was formed to protect scams and family greed, he said that BRS stands for “Bhrashtachar Rakshana Samithi”.

In another letter addressed to his party’s alliance partner TJS president Prof Kodandaram, he sought support in the Jubilee Hills byelection. “The bypoll comes at a crucial juncture, and defeating the BRS, which looted Telangana, should be of utmost priority,” he added.