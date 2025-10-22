HMDA approval rate hits 79 per cent; record 6,000 applications cleared in 9 months

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has achieved a record in clearing building and layout permissions, disposing of 6,079 applications between January and September —a 49% rise over 2024 and 36% over 2023.

According to a press release, building permissions alone touched 2,904, up 47% from 2024 and 26% from 2023. Permit fee collections surged to Rs 1,225 crore, up 245% from 2024 (Rs 355 crore) and 82% from 2023 (Rs 674 crore). In September this year, monthly revenue touched Rs 132 crore, marking a 263% jump over the same month last year.

HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmad said that of the 3,677 new applications received this year, 2,887 were approved, reflecting a 79% approval rate, compared with 38% in 2024 and 58% in 2023. “More applicants are now receiving approvals. With process improvements and proactive monitoring, satisfaction levels have risen significantly,” Ahmad said.

The release added that the HMDA has sanctioned several large-scale multi-storeyed projects across Kokapet and Bandlaguda Jagir, including ventures with towers up to 63 floors.