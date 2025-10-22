Jubilee Hills byelection: Parties enter full-throttle campaign mode

HYDERABAD: With the nomination process for the Jubilee Hills byelection concluding on Tuesday, all major parties are gearing up for a high-octane campaign, deploying their full strength.

While the ruling Congress and the main opposition BRS are locked in a fierce contest, the BJP is seeking to use the byelection to consolidate its base in the city.

The Congress, which has fielded BC candidate Naveen Yadav, is campaigning aggressively as Chief Minister

A Revanth Reddy is determined to ensure his party’s victory. He hopes that a win will reaffirm public support for his two-year rule and silence critics within the BRS.

With Muslim votes expected to play a decisive role in Jubilee Hills, Congress circles believe that nominating former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin as an MLC will work in their favour. Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Vivek Venkataswamy and Thummala Nageswara Rao, who are overseeing the party’s preparations for the bypoll, have already laid the foundation for several development works in the constituency even before the election notification was issued.

After wresting the Secunderabad Cantonment seat from the BRS in the 2024 byelection, the Congress aims to secure another victory in Hyderabad to send a strong message to political rivals ahead of the GHMC elections expected in 2026.

To impress high command

According to political analysts, the ruling party is keen to win the seat to dispel rumours — allegedly spread by the opposition — about differences between Revanth and the Congress high command, while further strengthening the chief minister’s position within the party. Since this is the first byelection after Mahesh Kumar Goud was appointed as the TPCC president, he reportedly believes that a Congress victory in Jubilee Hills would also bolster his standing in the eyes of the high command.