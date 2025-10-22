Justice League | Plea seeking FIR in 2017 land dispute rejected

The Telangana High Court has dismissed a petition filed by a group of individuals, including a former woman Maoist, seeking a direction to the police to register a trespass case in connection with a 2017 land dispute at Abdullapurmet, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Justice N Tukaramji observed that the relief sought could not be entertained as no exceptional circumstances were shown.

The judge said the petitioners could pursue remedies available under the CrPC (now BNSS) before the competent magistrate, adding that invoking the HC’s extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution was not justified.

The petitioners alleged that private persons had trespassed on their land and tried to evict them.

They claimed that despite submitting a written complaint to the police in October 2017 and making repeated follow-ups, no action was taken. Referring to settled Supreme Court precedents, the court held that the proper course in such cases was to approach the jurisdictional magistrate.