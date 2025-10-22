Justice League | Plea seeking FIR in 2017 land dispute rejected

The Telangana High Court has dismissed a petition filed by a group of individuals, including a former woman Maoist, seeking a direction to the police to register a trespass case in connection with a 2017 land dispute at Abdullapurmet, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
Justice N Tukaramji observed that the relief sought could not be entertained as no exceptional circumstances were shown.
The judge said the petitioners could pursue remedies available under the CrPC (now BNSS) before the competent magistrate, adding that invoking the HC’s extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution was not justified.
The petitioners alleged that private persons had trespassed on their land and tried to evict them.
They claimed that despite submitting a written complaint to the police in October 2017 and making repeated follow-ups, no action was taken. Referring to settled Supreme Court precedents, the court held that the proper course in such cases was to approach the jurisdictional magistrate.
Preventive detention of robbery accused upheld
A bench of the Telangana High Court has upheld the preventive detention of a robbery accused, finding no irregularity in the order issued by the Cyberabad Police Commissioner on November 8, 2024.
The bench dismissed a habeas corpus petition to challenge the detention of his son, contending that it was based on only two cases and did not threaten public order.
He argued that preventive detention violated Article 21. The state said the accused, charged under Section 394 read with 34 IPC, had committed a second robbery soon after being released on bail, indicating a pattern of repeated offending.
The bench observed that the robberies, committed in public and involving violence, created fear among citizens, qualifying the accused as a ‘Goonda’ under the Telangana Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act, 1986.