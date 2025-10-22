KTR questions Congress for naming ‘defector’ in star campaigners list

HYDERABAD: Raising serious objection to the Congress including “defected” MLA Danam Nagender’s name in its list of star campaigners for the Jubilee Hills bypoll, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday called it political hypocrisy.
“Danam Nagender was elected as an MLA on a BRS ticket, yet his name appears in the list of Congress star campaigners. Everyone knows from which party he won and where he defected to,” Rama Rao said.
He accused the Congress of having no moral or ethical clarity regarding the defection of MLAs. “The Congress itself is confused — their MLAs cannot even say clearly which party they belong to,” he remarked.
Taking a dig at the Congress’ national leadership, Rama Rao said: “The AICC is no more the All India Congress Committee. It is the ‘All India Corruption Committee’. The corrupt Congress is being led by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.”
“While the Congress shamelessly claims that no BRS MLA has joined them, the same AICC includes our MLA’s name in their star campaigners list. This reflects the double standards and moral bankruptcy of the Congress leadership,” he said.
Earlier, he along with former Health Minister Tatikonda Rajaiah, local corporators and other party leaders, inspected the Basti Dawakhana at Ibrahim Nagar in Khairatabad constituency. During their visit, he interacted with patients and enquired about the issues being faced at the healthcare facility.
He recalled that under the leadership of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the previous BRS government had established 450 Basti Dawakhanas to make healthcare accessible and affordable for the poor. “Telangana Diagnostic Centres were set up to provide free medical tests to the public, and one medical college per district was sanctioned, each attached to a full-fledged government hospital,” he said.
He expressed concern that the Congress government had neglected public health since coming to power, leaving many Basti Dawakhanas in poor condition. “The staff at several Basti Dawakhanas have not been paid salaries for four months. These centres are supposed to have 108 varieties of essential medicines, but the government has failed to ensure adequate supply,” he claimed.
Don’t support Congress misrule, Harish to voters
Meanwhile, former minister T Harish Rao visited Old Lingampally Basti Dawakhana in Serilingampally. A staff nurse informed the Siddipet MLA that she did not receive her salary for six months. “If staff members have not been paid for six months, how can they be expected to serve patients?”, Harish Rao wondered.
He noted that only 70 types of medicines were available and 40 essential medicines were out of stock. “If you vote for Congress in Jubilee Hills, despite the lack of doctors and medicines, they will think you support this misrule. Please inform your relatives and friends in Jubilee Hills about Congress’ negligence,” he added.