KTR questions Congress for naming ‘defector’ in star campaigners list

HYDERABAD: Raising serious objection to the Congress including “defected” MLA Danam Nagender’s name in its list of star campaigners for the Jubilee Hills bypoll, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday called it political hypocrisy.

“Danam Nagender was elected as an MLA on a BRS ticket, yet his name appears in the list of Congress star campaigners. Everyone knows from which party he won and where he defected to,” Rama Rao said.

He accused the Congress of having no moral or ethical clarity regarding the defection of MLAs. “The Congress itself is confused — their MLAs cannot even say clearly which party they belong to,” he remarked.

Taking a dig at the Congress’ national leadership, Rama Rao said: “The AICC is no more the All India Congress Committee. It is the ‘All India Corruption Committee’. The corrupt Congress is being led by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.”

“While the Congress shamelessly claims that no BRS MLA has joined them, the same AICC includes our MLA’s name in their star campaigners list. This reflects the double standards and moral bankruptcy of the Congress leadership,” he said.

Earlier, he along with former Health Minister Tatikonda Rajaiah, local corporators and other party leaders, inspected the Basti Dawakhana at Ibrahim Nagar in Khairatabad constituency. During their visit, he interacted with patients and enquired about the issues being faced at the healthcare facility.

He recalled that under the leadership of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the previous BRS government had established 450 Basti Dawakhanas to make healthcare accessible and affordable for the poor. “Telangana Diagnostic Centres were set up to provide free medical tests to the public, and one medical college per district was sanctioned, each attached to a full-fledged government hospital,” he said.