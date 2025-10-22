Minister Konda Surekha makes peace with CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Signalling a truce, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha and her husband, former MLC Konda Murali, on Monday called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, days after their daughter Konda Susmitha Patel publicly lashed out at the chief minister when police visited their residence to arrest her mother’s former OSD, N Sumanth.

The Konda couple, accompanied by TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, met the chief minister at his residence — a gesture seen as the couple’s willingness to smoke the peace pipe with the chief minister after burying the hatchet.

Following the meeting, where camaraderie bloomed between the Kondas and Revanth, animated discussions broke out in political circles over whether the meeting had brought down the curtain on the controversy — and whether it took place after a gentle nudge from the AICC and PCC, concerned that the public spat was denting the party’s image.

However, the embers still seem to be smouldering, given the gravity of the allegations made by Konda Surekha’s daughter Sushmita recently, who had accused the chief minister and his brothers of involvement in a land scam and of high-handed behaviour in dealing with her mother.