Police department courage has ended Maoist menace in Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday appealed to Maoists to surrender before the Telangana police and join the mainstream.
Speaking at a Police Commemoration Day event in Hyderabad, he recalled that many Maoist leaders had already laid down arms. “Telangana once suffered from Maoist and terrorist activities. The indomitable spirit and courage shown by the state police has helped curb these threats. I appeal to all active Maoist leaders and members to surrender and become partners in nation-building,” the chief minister stated.
He commended the Telangana police for their role in eliminating the Maoist threat and adapting new technologies to strengthen policing.
Citing the India Justice Report 2025, Revanth pointed out that Telangana was ranked first in the country for policing and had also earned praise from the Ministry of External Affairs for its transparent passport verification system.
The chief minister paid tributes to 191 police personnel, including six from Telangana, who lost their lives in service. He said policing was meant to safeguard law-abiding citizens while ensuring that protests in a democracy did not inconvenience the public.
He announced `1 crore ex gratia, a government job, a 300 sq yd house plot, and the last drawn salary till retirement for the family of Pramod Kumar, a CCS constable from Nizamabad who was killed while on duty last week by rowdy-sheeter Shaik Riyaz. Additional ex gratia of `16 lakh from the Police Security Welfare Fund and `8 lakh from the Police Welfare Fund would also be given, the chief minister pointed out.
More cybercrime reports these days than other crimes: Revanth
Recalling earlier welfare measures, Revanth noted that the government had allotted 200 sq yd plots at Gajularamaram to 33 policemen who died fighting Maoists in Odisha in 2008. He said the government had recruited around 16,000 constables and sub-inspectors to reduce workload and improve efficiency.
Highlighting new challenges such as cybercrime, digital fraud, drugs, and human trafficking, the chief minister said Telangana had set up a Cyber Security Bureau headed by a DGP-rank officer and launched the EAGLE (Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement) force to combat the drug menace.
“Cybercrime reports are now more frequent than human crimes. Telangana police are at the forefront of using technology to fight them,” he said, adding that political interference in police work had been eliminated.