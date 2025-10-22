Probe ordered into alleged custodial torture at Kollapur

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the Superintendent of Police, Nagarkurnool, to conduct a detailed inquiry into the alleged custodial assault of a complainant by Kollapur police personnel and to produce CCTV footage from the police station recorded between 11 am and 3 pm on September 17, 2025.

Expressing his strong displeasure, Justice NV Shravan Kumar issued the direction while hearing a writ petition filed by Chirumani Balaraju of Mulachintalapalli village, who alleged that he was illegally detained and assaulted when he went to lodge a complaint.

Balaraju said one Goda Kurmayya had dumped gravel on his land, and when he objected, Kurmayya’s relatives assaulted him. On September 17, when he approached Kollapur police, the SI and two constables allegedly beat him with leather belts and lathis. He submitted photographs of his injuries and said the incident was recorded on CCTV.

The court directed the SP to preserve the footage and ensure a comprehensive inquiry into the conduct of the police officers and posted the matter to November 6.