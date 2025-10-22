South Central Railway runs over 1,000 special trains to clear festive rush

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) operated over 1,000 special trains between September 21 and October 20 to manage the festive rush.

At a press meet in Rail Nilayam, SCR General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava said the zone operated 1,010 regular and festival special trains — a 47% rise from the same period last year, when 684 trains were run. Around 4.8 crore passengers travelled during the period, 30 lakh more than last year.

“To handle the heavy rush, 237 additional coaches were attached to regular trains, and temporary halts were provided at stations such as Lingampalli, Hitec City, Cherlapally and Malkajgiri to reduce crowding at major terminals in Hyderabad,” he said.

SCR implemented extensive crowd management measures, setting up 26 holding areas with seating, lighting, drinking water and toilets at key stations. CCTV surveillance was strengthened and monitored at the station, zonal and Railway Board levels. Additional booking counters were opened at major stations, including Secunderabad, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Tirupati and Guntur.

Extra personnel from the RPF, GRP, ticket checking and maintenance departments were deployed, while joint teams of officers ensured round-the-clock monitoring. War Rooms and Rail Madad Cells were reinforced across divisions, and coordination with IRCTC ensured adequate catering services and curbed overcharging.

Later, the GM inspected Secunderabad Railway Station, reviewing crowd control measures, passenger amenities and cleanliness.