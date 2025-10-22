Telangana: GI tag sought for Naikpod Masks

HYDERABAD: The Naikpod Tribal Arts and Crafts Society has applied for Geographical Indication (GI) registration of Naikpod Masks, officially marking it as the 29th GI application from Telangana.

This represents a critical step forward in recognising and protecting the unique cultural heritage of the Naikpod tribal community.

The application has been filed with support from the MSME - Intellectual Property Facilitation Center (IPFC) housed at Guru Nanak Institutions Technical Campus, Hyderabad.

The Naikpod Tribal Arts and Crafts Society has applied for GI tag under application number 1644.

This initiative reinforces the institution's commitment to safeguarding India’s intangible cultural assets through strategic intellectual property (IP) interventions, said Dr H S Saini, Managing Director, Guru Nanak Institutions, and Sardar Gagandeep Singh Kohli, Vice-Chairman, Guru Nanak Institutions.