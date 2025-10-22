TGSPDCL scouts for public EV charging stations

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) has launched a special drive to promote Electric Vehicle Public Charging Stations (EV PCS) under the Union government’s “PM E-DRIVE” scheme.

As part of this, TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui inspected the Telangana Secretariat parking areas on Tuesday to assess potential sites for the charging stations. He announced that individuals or entities establishing EV PCS in major cities and industrial zones will be eligible for a subsidy of 70% to 100%, depending on the location’s category.

The drive follows a meeting of TGSPDCL, REDCO and Charge Point Operators to ensure effective implementation. To streamline the process, a special module has been added to the SASA mobile app.

Interested applicants can now notify their local Assistant Engineer through the app, who will then visit the proposed site and record the details directly.