Applications for liquor shop licences cross 90K mark in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The number of applications received for liquor shop licences in Telangana has crossed the 90,000 mark.

According to Excise officials, a total of 90,316 applications were received till Wednesday. In 2023, the Prohibition and Excise department received a total of 1,32,324 applications, each carrying a non-refundable fee of `2 lakh, generating a total revenue of `2,646.48 crore.

For the upcoming licence period, the department has so far received 90,316 applications, each with `3 lakh fee, generating approximately `2,709.48 crore in revenue.

Though the applications received so far are 40,000 fewer than last term, the revenue has already increased by over `63 crore this time around thanks to the hike in application fee. The revenue is expected to increase further on the last day for submission of applications — October 23.

According to data provided by the Prohibition and Excise department, 89,344 applications were received till October 18. Following the extension of the deadline, an additional 972 applications were filed on October 21 and 22 — 461 on Tuesday and 511 on Wednesday.

The Excise department had earlier extended the deadline for submitting applications till 5 pm on October 23 in view of disruptions caused by the BC bandh and closure of banks.

To facilitate applicants on the final day, special counters have been set up at the Prohibition and Excise division offices and DPEO offices in all districts. The department has also made special arrangements to handle the expected rush on the last day, the officials said.