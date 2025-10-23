Basti Dawakhanas hale, healthy: Telangana Minister Damodar

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha has dismissed the allegations made by BRS leader and former minister

T Harish Rao that the Basti Dawakhanas were in a state of neglect under the Congress government and that salaries of staff nurses had been pending for six months.

Responding to the charges, the minister said that Basti Dawakhanas across the state were serving more than 45,000 patients every day.

Countering claims that over 40 types of essential medicines were out of stock, he asserted that all required medicines were available at these centres, along with 134 types of diagnostic tests for patients.

Rajanarasimha said that some individuals were resorting to mudslinging against government hospitals that cater to the poor.

He added that the establishment of Basti Dawakhanas had significantly reduced THE patient load at Gandhi and Osmania hospitals.

He also said that test reports were being provided to patients within 24 hours.

“It is unfortunate that some public representatives are eroding people’s trust in government hospitals through false propaganda for political gain,” the minister said.