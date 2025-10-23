BC quota should have Constitutional backing: Rajya Sabha member Krishnaiah

HYDERABAD: Opposing the alleged proposal to extend 42 per cent quota to BCs in the local bodies unofficially through a political decision by the ruling Congress, National BC Association leader and Rajya Sabha member R Krishnaiah demanded that the reservations be provided constitutionally and not on party lines.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, Krishnaiah said that it was learnt that the Cabinet meeting is expected to give reservations on behalf of the party. “It is not acceptable. The reservations should be provided constitutionally through a GO,” he said.

“Reservations are not alms. We want them constitutionally,” Krishnaiah said, adding that a case related to this issue is being heard by the high court and the government should wait for the final verdict.

“As per Article 243-D-6 of the Constitution, the state government has powers to increase reservations. Hence, the elections could be conducted by issuing a GO to provide 42% reservations,” he said.

“The state government would get a favourable verdict in the court. The 50% cap was lifted when the Centre provided 10% quota to EWS. The earlier SC judgments too stated that there was no 50% cap on reservations,” he added.