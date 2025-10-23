Beneficiaries with small plots can now build two-storey houses in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government on Wednesday issued GO 69 permitting the beneficiaries of Indiramma Housing Scheme to build ground-plus-one (G+1) houses in urban areas with a minimum carpet area of 30 square metres (323 sqft). The decision aims to help urban poor families living in small plots realise their long-cherished dream of owning a permanent home.

Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy announced that the GO 69 is issued to allow beneficiaries with plots too small for a 400 sqft single-storey house to construct G+1 houses. “Each dwelling must include a toilet and bathroom, be built with an RCC frame and not encroach upon public land. Each floor should be of 200 sqft built-up area,” he said.

Financial assistance of `5 lakh will be provided in four phases, depending on the progress of construction.

Ponguleti said the move is particularly beneficial for urban residents who live in temporary or semi-permanent structures on plots smaller than 60 square yards.

He added that the initiative marks a new phase in the Indiramma scheme’sexpansion to urban areas, asserting that the Revanth Reddy government is committed to transforming slums into liveable colonies and ensuring every poor family has a secure and permanent home in the state.