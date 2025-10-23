‘Corrupt’ Congress regime forcing sincere officers to quit, alleges KTR

HYDERABAD: Responding to senior IAS officer Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi opting for voluntary retirement (VRS), BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that it was a result of a row between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s son-in-law and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao’s son over Rs 500 crore tender of the Excise department.
Speaking to reporters here, the BRS leader said: “Caught between these individuals, Rizvi, a sincere officer, opted for VRS, despite having 10 more years of service.”
He also alleged that Krishna Rao wrote a letter, as he developed a grouse against Rizvi, as per the instructions of chief minister.
The former minister also accused the Congress government of large-scale corruption, administrative collapse and lawlessness across the state.
“Honest officers are being harassed, while corrupt ministers have turned the Secretariat into a trading centre for contracts and kickbacks,” he said.
“Even IAS and IPS officers are living in fear under the Congress regime. Many are opting for voluntary retirement due to constant political interference and pressure to act illegally,” he claimed.
Rama Rao alleged that the chief minister’s residence has been turned into a centre for all internal “settlements” and accused the Police department of being biased and working in favour of Congress leaders.
The BRS leader also slammed the chief minister for allegedly sending a Task Force team to a minister’s residence while the accused was taken away in the same minister’s car.
“When the minister’s own daughter alleged that the chief minister was involved in the incident, he chose to remain silent,” Rama Rao said while describing Revanth Reddy as the weakest chief minister the state has ever seen.
He also criticised the BJP for maintaining silence over these issues, calling it a “joint venture administration” between the BJP and Congress. “Neither Amit Shah nor any central minister has spoken about Telangana’s corruption. The BJP is shielding the Congress,” he alleged.