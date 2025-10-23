‘Corrupt’ Congress regime forcing sincere officers to quit, alleges KTR

HYDERABAD: Responding to senior IAS officer Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi opting for voluntary retirement (VRS), BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that it was a result of a row between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s son-in-law and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao’s son over Rs 500 crore tender of the Excise department.

Speaking to reporters here, the BRS leader said: “Caught between these individuals, Rizvi, a sincere officer, opted for VRS, despite having 10 more years of service.”

He also alleged that Krishna Rao wrote a letter, as he developed a grouse against Rizvi, as per the instructions of chief minister.

The former minister also accused the Congress government of large-scale corruption, administrative collapse and lawlessness across the state.

“Honest officers are being harassed, while corrupt ministers have turned the Secretariat into a trading centre for contracts and kickbacks,” he said.

“Even IAS and IPS officers are living in fear under the Congress regime. Many are opting for voluntary retirement due to constant political interference and pressure to act illegally,” he claimed.