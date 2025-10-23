CPM, TJS back Congress candidate to defeat BJP in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Like AIMIM and CPI, the CPM and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) too have decided to support Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in the November 11 Jubilee Hills byelection.

On Wednesday, CPM state secretary John Wesley announced that his party would back the Congress candidate while stating that the move was aimed to defeat the BJP.

Wesley, however, maintained that CPM would continue to raise people’s issues with the government, citing matters such as land acquisition for the Regional Ring Road (RRR). He insisted that land must be acquired only with public consent.

Meanwhile, the TJS announced its support to the Congress candidate after TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud met its chief Prof Kodandaram at the party’s office in Nampally.

Speaking to the media at the TJS office, Mahesh Goud lauded Prof Kodandaram’s role in the Telangana movement, and his honest and selfless efforts in achieving statehood.

He said the Congress would always remember TJS’s role in the 2023 elections that ended the decade-long BRS rule. Prof Kodandaram said that the Congress has assured them an opportunity to participate in governance and also to address unemployment issues. “I have brought all these issues to the notice of the TPCC chief before expressing our support to the Congress,” he said.

The TJS chief also demanded that the government issue a fresh job calendar, which was delayed due to the SC sub-categorisation issue.