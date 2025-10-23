FCRI develops breakthrough technique to revive rare Poniki tree, safeguarding artisans’ livelihoods

HYDERABAD: Researchers at the Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI), Mulugu, have developed an improved germination technique for Givotia rottleriformis—locally known as Poniki Chetulu, a rare tree essential to Telangana’s Nirmal handicraft industry. The innovation is expected to revive dwindling populations of the species and support the livelihoods of hundreds of artisan families.
Poniki is prized for its soft, lightweight wood, used in crafting toys, figurines, lacquered artefacts, and other traditional art pieces that carry the Geographical Indication (GI) tag of Nirmal. However, the natural population of the tree have sharply declined due to poor regeneration, prolonged seed dormancy, and habitat degradation, making cultivation increasingly difficult.
The breakthrough was achieved by MSc research scholar Maloth Mounika under the guidance of Dr. Reeja Sundaram, Assistant Professor, Department of Tree Breeding and Improvement at FCRI. Their newly developed protocol, now pending patent approval, has boosted seed germination rates to 75–80%, successfully overcoming the challenges posed by the tree’s hard, water-impermeable seed coat and extended dormancy period.
Commenting on the achievement, V Krishna, IFS, Dean of FCRI, said: “This achievement reflects FCRI’s commitment to blending scientific innovation with cultural preservation for the socio-economic development of forest-based industries and communities. Reviving Givotia rottleriformis is not just about protecting a native tree species, it is about sustaining artisan livelihoods and preserving Telangana’s unique heritage. We are proud that our young researchers are contributing solutions of national importance.”
Native to dry deciduous forests across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Sri Lanka, Givotia rottleriformis thrives in rocky and degraded landscapes. Apart from its role in woodcraft, the species is valued in traditional medicine for its anti-psoriatic, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties.