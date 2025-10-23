Telangana

IAS officer Rizvi opts for voluntary retirement in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 1999-batch IAS officer, Syed Ali Murtaza Ali Rizvi, who is serving as Principal Secretary, Revenue (Commercial Taxes and Excise) department, has taken voluntary retirement from service. The state government accepted his request, which will take effect from October 31.

Following this, M Raghunandan Rao has been placed in full additional charge (FAC) of the post of Secretary, Revenue (Commercial Taxes and Excise) department. Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao issued orders to this effect on Wednesday.

In another development, CMD of TGGENCO, S Harish, has been placed in FAC of the post of director, Endowments, relieving Shailaja Ramayyar of the additional charge.

Dhavesh Mishra, Deputy Secretary in the IT department, has been given FAC of the post of director, Mines and Geology.

Garima Agarwal, Additional Collector (Local Bodies) of Siddipet district, has been transferred and posted as Additional Collector (Local Bodies) of Rajanna Sircilla district.

