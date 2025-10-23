Telangana aims to become launch pad for space economy: Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Stating that India’s space economy is set to grow exponentially in the coming decade, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said Telangana aims to be its launch pad.

He invited global research institutions, investors, and innovators to Hyderabad, assuring them that the Telangana government will provide a supportive policy environment, incubation support, and world-class infrastructure for deep-tech ventures.

The deputy chief minister said that Hyderabad has been a hub of science and innovation since the time of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Telangana will always remain a place where public institutions inspire, startups innovate, and global science converges. “May Hyderabad continue forever as a bridge between knowledge and discovery, between Earth and sky,” he said.

He noted that under the visionary leadership of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, many of the country’s premier scientific institutions took root in this city.

He highlighted Skyroot Aerospace, which was born in Hyderabad and proved that private companies in India could design, build, and launch rockets. Its success, he said, created not just a product but a new ecosystem-nurturing propulsion engineers, composites experts, and space suppliers across the country.

He also mentioned Dhruva Space, another Hyderabad-based pioneer offering end-to-end satellite solutions-from design and fabrication to launch and ground operations-demonstrating that world-class systems can indeed be built within Telangana.

He said that several emerging startups in robotics, materials science and 3D printing are redefining the contours of India’s space economy.

These firms, he added, are deeply connected with institutions such as IIT Hyderabad, IIIT Hyderabad, BITS Pilani, University of Hyderabad, and T-Works.

The deputy chief minister listed the industrial clusters being developed in and around Hyderabad: aerospace manufacturing at Adibatla, electronics at E-City, pharmaceuticals at Genome Valley and mobility technologies at the upcoming Mobility Valley near Shamshabad.