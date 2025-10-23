Telangana: Confusion at Rajanna temple as darshan briefly halted amid expansion work, VIPs get priority

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Devotees visiting the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada on Wednesday were left confused over darshan arrangements.

All early morning abhishekam tickets were sold out, but after the rituals, darshan for other devotees was reportedly stopped. Security personnel allegedly denied entry to devotees and advised them to visit the Bheemeshwara Swamy temple instead. Only rituals at a replica structure placed in front of the main temple were allowed, while VIP visitors were reportedly given priority, causing anger among regular devotees.

A brief commotion ensued before darshan for the public resumed through the east-side entrance, with other gates remaining closed. Devotees also complained of water and power shortages in the temple area.

Temple executive officer L Rama Devi denied reports that darshan was stopped for devotees, clarifying that it was temporarily halted for about 30 minutes due to ongoing expansion works. She urged devotees not to believe misinformation on social media platforms and said all official updates would be communicated through the temple administration.