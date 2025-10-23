Telangana shuts all Transport department check posts, staff reassigned following CM Revanth's directive

HYDERABAD: The state government has ordered the closure of all Transport Department check posts across Telangana from Wednesday, following directions from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The Transport department issued orders directing officials to immediately halt check post operations. The Commissioner of Transport instructed that staff stationed at check posts be reassigned to other official duties.

District Transport Officers have been told to remove signboards and barricades to ensure free movement of vehicles. All records, equipment and furniture from the check posts will be shifted to the respective DTO offices. Officials have been asked to verify and preserve all financial and administrative records.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar told reporters that the Cabinet’s decision followed a directive from the Union government to all states. He said the government would maintain strict enforcement even at the closed check post locations to prevent illegal transport activities.