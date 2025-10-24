Berth for minority leader likely in next Cabinet expansion: TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud

NIZAMABAD: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday revealed that the state Cabinet is likely to be expanded in the coming months.

The state Congress president said: “Whenever the Cabinet expansion takes place... maybe in December or January, as per the instructions of AICC, a representative from minority community will be accommodated.”

Mahesh Goud was speaking to the media, along with Adviser to Government in Minority Affairs Mohammed Shabbir Ali, after participating in local programmes.

The TPCC also responded to allegations levelled by BRS working president KT Rama Rao against the state Cabinet, stating: : “The Congress has internal democracy where leaders are allowed to discuss any issue openly. During such discusses and debates, sometimes misunderstandings and differences crop up, which the party resolves democratically.”

Hitting back at Rama Rao over the “Dandupalyam batch” jibe, he said: “People know who are Dandupalyam batch that looted the state during its 10-year rule.”