Berth for minority leader likely in next Cabinet expansion: TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud

NIZAMABAD: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday revealed that the state Cabinet is likely to be expanded in the coming months.
The state Congress president said: “Whenever the Cabinet expansion takes place... maybe in December or January, as per the instructions of AICC, a representative from minority community will be accommodated.”
Mahesh Goud was speaking to the media, along with Adviser to Government in Minority Affairs Mohammed Shabbir Ali, after participating in local programmes.
The TPCC also responded to allegations levelled by BRS working president KT Rama Rao against the state Cabinet, stating: : “The Congress has internal democracy where leaders are allowed to discuss any issue openly. During such discusses and debates, sometimes misunderstandings and differences crop up, which the party resolves democratically.”
Hitting back at Rama Rao over the “Dandupalyam batch” jibe, he said: “People know who are Dandupalyam batch that looted the state during its 10-year rule.”
Earlier, the TPCC chief laid the foundation stone for projects worth `23 crore in Nizamabad town. Speaking on the occasion, he urged the people of Nizamabad to compare the 10-year rule of BRS and the last two year of Congress’ governance.
“In the last two years, the Congress government established two engineering and agricultural colleges in the district. One college was set up on the Telangana University campus, with plans for another at the same location,” he said.
He also spoke about how the district will benefit from the construction of HAM roads and the temple corridor. “This road network will improve Nizamabad’s connectivity with several other places, including Dharmapuri, Kondagattu, Vemulawada, Rudrangi, Bheemgal, Morthad, Nandipet and Basar. The estimated cost of this project is `350 crore, and it is expected to significantly contribute to the development of various villages, including my native Rahathnagar,” he said.
He also revealed his desire to see establishment of an palm oil factory in the district in the near future.