Biomimicry is key to safe orbital regions: ISRO scientist

HYDERABAD: Biomimicry and global collaboration are key to ensuring a sustainable orbital environment, allowing humanity to continue benefiting from space technologies for generations to come, said Dr Sudheer Reddy, an ISRO scientist, at the two-day global conference Bioinspired Frontiers: Space Economy, Biomimicry & Extraterrestrial Resources, which concluded on Thursday at the JRC Convention Centre.

The event brought together experts, policymakers, innovators, and students to explore how nature-inspired strategies can drive sustainable space exploration and resource management.

A major highlight of the conference was Dr Sudheer discussing space debris management, one of the most pressing challenges in orbital sustainability.

He also emphasised the importance of space sustainability, pointing out that over 80 countries operate satellites today, making responsible practices and governance crucial.

Technical measures such as debris removal, satellite servicing, and traffic management must be paired with policy measures.