Dial 100 call helps save minor from child marriage in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Khairatabad police rescued a minor girl from a forced child marriage following a Dial 100 call. The incident occurred about a week ago.

Station House Officer B Venkat Reddy told TNIE that police reached the girl’s residence in Tummala Basti within 10 minutes. The 17-year-old girl, studying in intermediate second year, is the eldest of three daughters.

“Her parents wanted to marry her off first so they could later get their other daughters married as well,” he said. No case has been registered as the marriage had not yet been performed. Police learned that the parents were searching for matches and exerting pressure on the girl. She told police that her parents had been harassing and beating her to force her into marriage.