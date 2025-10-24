Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao denies role in secretary’s retirement, blames personal choice

HYDERABAD: Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Thursday strongly condemned reports suggesting that he was the reason behind Principal Secretary (Commercial Taxes and Excise) Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi opting for voluntary retirement. He alleged that Rizvi chose voluntary retirement after receiving an offer from a Hyderabad-based superspeciality hospital with a salary of Rs 10 lakh per month.

Addressing a press conference at the state Secretariat after a lengthy Cabinet meeting, Krishna Rao stated that he would initiate defamation proceedings against BRS working president KT Rama Rao and others.

Notably, the minister admitted that he had written to the chief secretary requesting action against Rizvi for allegedly not fulfilling his duties. He emphasised that Rizvi opted for voluntary retirement solely for personal reasons. According to him, Rizvi had received two offers from Delhi and one from Hyderabad.

Explaining what went wrong, Krishna Rao said that the chief minister is the executive head of the state, and ministers head the departments concerned as per the Constitution of India, and that secretaries must abide by the orders issued.

He stated that the tender for adhesive labels on liquor bottles had been awarded to a company on August 21, 2013, and was valid until 2019. Even after the agreement expired, it was extended year by year for five years, he added.