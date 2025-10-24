FCRI scientists pioneer method to revive rare Poniki tree, support Nirmal artisans in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In a major scientific breakthrough, researchers at the Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI), Mulugu, have successfully developed an improved germination technique for Givotia rottleriformis (Poniki Chetulu in Telugu), a rare tree species crucial to the famous Nirmal handicraft industry. The innovation promises to revive dwindling populations of the species and support the livelihoods of hundreds of artisan families.

Givotia rottleriformis, locally known as Poniki, is renowned for its soft and lightweight wood, ideal for crafting toys, figurines, lacquered artefacts, and traditional art pieces that hold the Geographical Indication (GI) tag of Nirmal, Telangana. However, its natural populations have sharply declined due to poor regeneration, seed dormancy, and habitat degradation, making the species increasingly difficult to cultivate.

Speaking about the achievement, the Dean of FCRI, V Krishna, IFS, stated, “This achievement reflects FCRI’s commitment to blending scientific innovation with cultural preservation for socio-economic development of forest-based industries and communities. Reviving Givotia rottleriformis is not just about protecting a native tree species; it is about sustaining the livelihoods of artisan communities and preserving Telangana’s unique heritage. We are proud that our young researchers are contributing solutions of national importance.”

The breakthrough was achieved by Maloth Mounika, a research scholar, under the guidance of Dr Reeja Sundaram, assistant professor, Department of Tree Breeding and Improvement at FCRI.