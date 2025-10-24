Hyderabad's Moosarambagh causeway being razed to make way for flood-proof bridge

HYDERABAD: Another landmark structure in the city, the Moosarambagh Causeway Bridge — which served Hyderabad’s motorists and pedestrians for nearly 40 years — is set to be demolished, as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) begins work to dismantle the old bridge connecting Amberpet and Malakpet-Dilsukhnagar.

Locals expressed anguish over the loss of the decades-old structure. The new high-level bridge, being built alongside, is expected to be completed by March next year. The old causeway had been closed to traffic multiple times in recent years as it would submerge whenever the Musi River overflowed, disrupting movement between the two areas.

Engineering experts found that the bridge’s joints had eroded and its structure had weakened due to recent floods, making it unsafe for vehicles. Following their report, GHMC decided demolition was unavoidable.

Authorities have advised motorists to use the Golnaka Bridge and other alternative routes, warning that continued use of the old structure poses serious risks. GHMC has also put up banners announcing the bridge work and road closure.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan has instructed officials to expedite the construction of the new bridge, which began in 2024. The six-lane high-level bridge, with wide footpaths and 400-metre approach roads, is being built at an estimated cost of `52 crore. Spanning 220 metres and rising 10 metres above the water level, the new structure is designed to withstand future floods and end the long-standing problem of traffic disruption across the Musi.