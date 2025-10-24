In targeting officers, Congress picked up where BRS left off, says minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday alleged that the bureaucracy was being crushed between corrupt politics and blame games.

In post on X, the MoS said: “IAS officer SAM Rizvi’s VRS exposes how Telangana’s bureaucracy is being crushed between corrupt politics and blame games. He may call it a personal choice, but it doesn’t look like one. Telangana deserves to know why an honest and efficient officer was forced to take this step. If ministers can’t make an officer bend to their pressure, do they choose to sacrifice him instead?”

“Is this how the Congress government plans to run administration -- by harassing officers who refuse to serve their personal interests? Ministers interfere in tenders, twist rules, and when caught, blame the officers who refused to compromise. BRS did the same. KCR humiliated officers by making them face the Kaleshwaram probe for his failed project decisions. His son blamed bureaucrats in the Formula E case to save himself for his blunders,” he said.

“Now Congress has picked up where BRS left off -- targeting officers while defending their favourites. This is not governance. It’s harassment in the name of administration and open protection of corruption,” he added.