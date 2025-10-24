Railways nod for Rs 316 crore upgrade on key Telangana routes

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Railways has approved the upgradation of the electric traction system along the Medchal-Mudkhed and Mahbubnagar-Dhone railway sections, at a cost of Rs 316.07 crore. The project aims to enhance power supply capacity and improve train operations on these key routes connecting Telangana with Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

According to South Central Railway (SCR), the upgradation will convert the existing 1x25 kV system to an advanced 2x25 kV system, significantly boosting operational efficiency and reliability. The Medchal-Mudkhed section upgrade will cost around Rs 193.26 crore, while the Mahbubnagar-Dhone section will require Rs 122.81 crore.

The work involves major modifications to circuit breakers, switching stations, and installation of additional conductors to strengthen the current infrastructure. The Medchal-Mudkhed stretch covers 225 route km, and the Mahbubnagar-Dhone stretch spans 184 km, both serving as crucial single-line links connecting the northern and southern regions of the country through Telangana’s capital region.

These sections were earlier electrified under the Manmad-Mudkhed-Dhone electrification project, enabling seamless operation of passenger and freight trains without traction changes. The new traction upgrade will further support ongoing doubling works on these routes, sanctioned in August 2023, which are already in progress.

SCR officials noted that the upgraded 2x25 kV system will enable higher-speed train operations, improved voltage regulation, and greater energy efficiency. The system’s built-in redundancy ensures an uninterrupted power supply even in the case of circuit issues, while fewer substations will be needed due to increased spacing between them.