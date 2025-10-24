Telangana Cabinet to address BC reservations, local body elections after November 3 HC hearing

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Thursday decided to take up the issues of Backward Class (BC) reservations and local body elections after the High Court hearing on November 3.

The Cabinet will meet again on November 7 to take final decisions on the reservation policy and the conduct of elections, subject to the court’s verdict.

The meeting, which lasted nearly four hours, saw several key decisions being taken. It is learnt that the Council of Ministers also met separately after the Cabinet meeting to discuss the Jubilee Hills byelection.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy announced the Cabinet decisions at a press conference held at the Secretariat, along with Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, Konda Surekha, Vakiti Srihari and Ponnam Prabhakar.

As expected, the Cabinet approved the removal of the two-child norm for contesting local body elections and decided to delete Section 21(3) of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018. Since the Assembly is prorogued, the amendment will be issued through an Ordinance with the Governor’s approval, Srinivasa Reddy said.