Telangana eyes Rs one lakh crore investments in life sciences by 2030

HYDERABAD: Telangana has set a target of attracting Rs 1 lakh crore in new investments in the life sciences sector by 2030, creating five lakh jobs, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said at the AusBiotech International Conference 2025 in Melbourne.

The minister said the state has drawn up a “Roadmap 2030” and is preparing a comprehensive life sciences policy to boost innovation, infrastructure and global partnerships.

“Telangana may rank 11th in area and 12th in population, but it contributes over 5% to India’s GDP,” he said, noting the Gross State Domestic Product growth of 8.2% in 2024–25, above the national average of 7.6%.

Over the past 20 months, Telangana has attracted Rs 3.2 lakh crore in investments, including Rs 63,000 crore in life sciences. Exports from the sector touched Rs 26,000 crore between April and December 2024. The state aims to grow its life sciences economy from USD 80 billion to USD 250 billion by 2030, the minister said.