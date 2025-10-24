Telangana HC slams illegal construction ‘menace’

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has come down heavily on the growing menace of illegal constructions across the state, warning that such unchecked development could lead to serious problems in the future. The court said unauthorised buildings and the lack of parking had destroyed neighbourhood harmony.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy made the observations while hearing a petition by B Sanjeev Kumar from Parvatapur in Ghatkesar mandal, who complained that illegal construction was being carried out on a 175-square-yard plot without municipal approval and that officials had ignored his complaints.

The judge questioned how the builder had added two extra floors when permission was granted only for a G+2 structure. On learning that the petitioner and the builder were brothers, the court asked whether the complaint stemmed from a family property dispute.

Justice Vijaysen Reddy remarked that “revolutions arise with time, and what we are now witnessing is a revolution of illegal constructions and extortions”. He said future generations would not forgive society for allowing such lawlessness to flourish.

He also cautioned lawyers against defending those involved in illegal constructions, noting that “judges, lawyers and officials come and go, but these cases only help perpetuate illegality”. The court further observed that properties were increasingly being bought in the names of wives, and in some cases, even used for illegal activities like ganja cultivation, leading to women being named as accused.

The court directed both brothers to appear in person at the next hearing and adjourned the case.