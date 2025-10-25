CM Revanth Reddy to chalk out strategy to replicate Cantonment victory in Jubilee Hills

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to soon roll out a battle plan to capture the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat, which has become a prestige issue for the ruling Congress.

According to sources, the chief minister will finalise his strategy after a key meeting with the in-charge ministers and division coordinators appointed recently to spearhead the campaign. With the byelection fast approaching, the party is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the victory of its candidate.

After its emphatic win in the Secunderabad Cantonment byelection in early 2024 — held following the tragic death of BRS legislator G Lasya Nanditha in a car crash — the Congress is hoping to repeat the feat in Jubilee Hills.

Insiders reveal that the chief minister is poring over the findings of the latest surveys and feedback reports from field-level leaders who have been testing the pulse of the electorate.

Corrective measures

However, reports reaching him suggest that some in-charges are only going through the motions, conducting perfunctory tours of the constituency. This has not gone down well with Revanth, who is said to be fuming over the lack of seriousness and has already started taking corrective measures.