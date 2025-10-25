CM Revanth Reddy to chalk out strategy to replicate Cantonment victory in Jubilee Hills

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to soon roll out a battle plan to capture the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat, which has become a prestige issue for the ruling Congress.
According to sources, the chief minister will finalise his strategy after a key meeting with the in-charge ministers and division coordinators appointed recently to spearhead the campaign. With the byelection fast approaching, the party is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the victory of its candidate.
After its emphatic win in the Secunderabad Cantonment byelection in early 2024 — held following the tragic death of BRS legislator G Lasya Nanditha in a car crash — the Congress is hoping to repeat the feat in Jubilee Hills.
Insiders reveal that the chief minister is poring over the findings of the latest surveys and feedback reports from field-level leaders who have been testing the pulse of the electorate.
Corrective measures
However, reports reaching him suggest that some in-charges are only going through the motions, conducting perfunctory tours of the constituency. This has not gone down well with Revanth, who is said to be fuming over the lack of seriousness and has already started taking corrective measures.
The Congress leadership, meanwhile, remains optimistic. It believes the chances will brighten once the chief minister hits the campaign trail with roadshows and whistle-stop meetings to rally support.
In a bid to inject fresh energy into the campaign, the party has assigned each minister to oversee one division within the constituency.
Besides, corporation chairpersons are likely to be given booth-level responsibilities to ensure ground-level coordination.
Revanth is reportedly insisting that all ministers treat the byelection as a litmus test for the party’s strength in Hyderabad. He has directed that the campaign be “intense, continuous, and result-oriented,” with every leader delivering on their assigned tasks.
Surprise inspection at GHMC park
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday conducted a surprise inspection at an under-construction GHMC park on Road No 45 in Jubilee Hills and reviewed the ongoing works. During his visit to the site, he interacted with the workers engaged in the park’s construction. It may be mentioned here that the chief minister had directed the GHMC officials to construct a park on the government land, which had been filled with garbage and construction debris, to protect it from encroachments.