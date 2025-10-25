Kaveri bus had 16 pending challans worth Rs 23,000

HYDERABAD: The Kaveri Travels sleeper bus involved in Friday’s tragic accident had a troubling record, racking up 16 traffic violations in Telangana, with fines totalling Rs 23,000, despite holding valid fitness, permit and insurance documents, officials said.

Records reveal that the seven-year-old Scania bus (registration number DD01N9490) was registered under the Rayagada Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Odisha on August 8, 2018.

The vehicle carried a base tourist permit issued by Odisha authorities, valid until April 30, 2030, and an All India Tourist Permit (AITP) from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, valid till July 31, 2026.

Its fitness certificate, issued by Daman and Diu, remains valid until March 31, 2027, while road tax has been cleared up to March 31, 2026. The bus was also insured with New India Assurance Company, with coverage valid through April 20, 2026.

Despite possessing all legal documentation, officials said it had amassed at least 16 challans, reportedly for overspeeding.

The officials are yet to confirm if there are any safety violations.

Kaveri Travels management DENIES negligence

Kaveri Travels management said the tragedy unfolded after a motorcycle skidded on the rain-soaked road. “As the biker was travelling at high speed, the burning bike went under the bus, causing flames near the main door and trapping several passengers inside,” they said. The management claimed that the drivers acted heroically, breaking window panes to help passengers escape the blaze. They also confirmed that all 40 passengers on board held valid reservations and were protected under the travel insurance provided by the agency.