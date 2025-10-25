Reunion ends in tragedy as two families lose loved ones in Kurnool bus fire

SANGAREDDY: A few days after celebrating Deepavali together, two families who had reunited after a very long time found themselves trapped in a devastating fire accident that stole their tomorrow. What was meant to be a rare moment of joy shared between loved ones from Bengaluru and Dubai turned tragic within hours of bidding farewell to their relatives.

Sandhya Rani (43) and Anand from Shivayipally village in Medak district had built their lives in Dubai after migrating in search of work. Their daughter, Chandana, was a software engineer in Bengaluru, and their son, Vallabh, studied in Gujarat. The family had just reunited for a relative’s wedding in their village — a brief pause in their otherwise distant and busy lives.

When the festivities ended, Anand left for Dubai, Vallabh returned to Gujarat, and Sandhya Rani stayed back, recovering from an illness. On Thursday, she decided to accompany her daughter Chandana to Bengaluru to drop her off before joining her husband in Dubai. However, the journey never came to an end as both women tragically lost their lives in the fire.

In the same bus were Philomena Baby (64) and her son Kishore Kumar (41), who were returning to Bengaluru after celebrating Deepavali with Philomena’s daughter in Patancheru. They boarded the Kaveri Travels bus on Thursday night, unaware that this road would lead them to tragedy.

“We never thought that their trip would end like this,” said Ramu, son-in-law of Philomena, his voice heavy with disbelief and sorrow.

A police official said the horrific sight of the burnt vehicle reminded them of the Sigachi industry fire a few months ago, adding that the victims’ bodies were so badly charred that only DNA tests could help identify them.

For those left behind, the shock of the tragedy has carved a void that may never be filled. The sudden loss of loved ones has turned what should have been an ordinary Friday into moments haunted by sudden loss and grief, leaving a heartache that perhaps may stay forever.