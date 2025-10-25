T-STEM to help students get hands-on experience in Telangana

HYDERABAD: With an aim to meet laboratory requirements and bridge the gap between available resources, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has launched T-STEM (Telangana – Science, Technology, Engineering Facilities Map) to provide students with practical experience.

The key vision of the initiative is to build a sustainable and equitable ecosystem for experiential learning by digitally mapping and managing technical and vocational lab infrastructure across educational institutions in the state.

According to TGBIE, T-STEM is a strategic digital initiative spearheaded by the government and aligned with the national I-STEM (Indian Science, Technology, Engineering Facilities Map) framework. The Centre for Good Governance (CGG) has developed a dedicated portal for the project, with TGBIE serving as the nodal institution. The platform enables the digital mapping and optimisation of vocational lab infrastructure across government junior colleges and other educational institutions.

T-STEM covers 22 vocational and general courses across six sectors, facilitating resource sharing between junior colleges, degree colleges, polytechnics, and universities. It features slot booking and approval workflows for inter-institutional lab usage, lab grading standards, and feedback mechanisms to ensure quality and continuous improvement.

Krishna Aditya, Director of Intermediate Education, said, “With T-STEM, we are not just managing infrastructure digitally; we are creating a sustainable ecosystem where students across the state can engage with practical knowledge seamlessly, empowering them to excel academically.”