Telangana families shattered as six natives among victims of bus fire tragedy

HYDERABAD: The families of the six passengers from Telangana who perished in the blaze were struggling to come to terms with the loss on Friday.

The victims from Telangana were identified as Argha Bandopadhyay (23), Meghanadh (25), Anusha (22), Giri Rao (48), Sandhya Rani (43) and her daughter Chandana (23). All were travelling to Bengaluru in the ill-fated bus.

Anusha, a software engineer from Vastakonduru village in Yadadri district, had gone home to celebrate Diwali and was returning to Bengaluru. “She called her parents before boarding the bus at Khairatabad,” said her uncle. “By morning, the news we received was unbearable.”

Meghanadh, 25, had secured his first job in Bengaluru just five months ago. His family said he spoke to them before departure. “In the morning his phone was switched off. Later, we got the news we feared most,” a relative said.