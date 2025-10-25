Telangana HC dismisses plea seeking OTP-based voter authentication

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, on Friday dismissed a writ petition filed seeking directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to implement a biometric and OTP-based voter authentication system linked with Aadhaar for ensuring transparency in elections.

The petition was filed by Syed Zakir Hussain, a resident of Mailardevpally in Rajendranagar mandal of Rangareddy district, alleging that despite submitting a representation to the Election Commission on July 15, no action had been taken on his proposal.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the Election Commission should be directed to study the technical feasibility of integrating biometric verification with OTP-based voter authentication. He further requested the court to issue directions to ensure that voters receive a confirmation message via SMS or email after casting their votes, contending that such measures would enhance transparency and prevent electoral malpractices.

However, the counsel for the Election Commission contended that the matter fell squarely within the purview of the ECI, a constitutionally empowered body, and judicial interference in such policy matters was unwarranted.

After hearing both sides, the bench observed that the petitioner was effectively seeking to alter the entire electoral process, which lies within the domain of the Election Commission. “How can we interfere with a policy decision of a constitutional authority?” the bench questioned, adding that the ECI has been evolving its election procedures in accordance with technological developments over the past 75 years.

The bench suggested that the petitioner withdraw the plea, failing which it would be dismissed. As the petitioner declined to withdraw, the court dismissed the petition.