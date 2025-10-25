Telangana minister Sridhar seeks collaboration with Australia university

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu invited Monash University, Melbourne, to collaborate with the state on advanced research and innovation-led initiatives across emerging domains of technology and science.

As part of his official visit to Australia, Sridhar Babu met senior representatives of Monash University on Friday and explored potential partnerships in areas such as advanced technologies, global health innovation, life sciences, biotechnology, medical devices, sustainable engineering, and critical minerals research.

The minister proposed joint research programmes, collaborative projects, faculty and student exchanges, and co-innovation initiatives between Monash University and Telangana’s premier research and academic institutions.

He made a detailed presentation showcasing Telangana’s rapidly expanding innovation ecosystem, highlighting key initiatives such as Bharat Future City, AI City, AI Innovation Hub, Centre of Excellence in Quantum Computing, Telangana Data Exchange (TGDeX), T-Hub, and T-Works.

“Telangana is building an ecosystem that fosters global partnerships, cutting-edge research, and innovation. Our goal is to position the state as a Global Innovation Hub through collaborations with world-class institutions like Monash,” Sridhar Babu said.