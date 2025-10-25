Telangana releases Rs 2,780 crore to develop 138 municipalities

HYDERABAD: The state government on Friday released Rs 2,780 crore for development works in 138 municipalities, excluding those under the Telangana Core Urban City area. Officials said 2,432 works would be taken up using funds drawn from Budget allocations and the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF).

Under the plan, newly formed municipalities will receive Rs 15 crore each, existing ones that absorbed nearby gram panchayats will get Rs 20 crore, and older municipalities Rs 15 crore. Newly created municipal corporations will get Rs 30 crore each.

The Municipal Administration department has issued guidelines for spending on internal roads, drainage, junction improvements, pollution control in local water bodies, parks and culverts. Works are to be completed by March 2026.