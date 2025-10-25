Transport ministers to hold inter-state meeting: Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: After the Kurnool bus accident, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday said a joint meeting of the transport ministers and commissioners of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka will soon be convened to strengthen inter-state transport safety.

Speaking to the media, he said that the government is ensuring the best possible medical treatment for those injured in the accident on Friday and expressed grief over the tragedy, offering condolences to the bereaved families.

“The Kurnool bus accident has caused immense sorrow. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has reviewed the details of the incident and spoken with the Andhra Pradesh transport minister, Kurnool district collector, and SP. Thousands of passengers travel daily between Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana. We will take all steps to prevent such tragedies in the future,” Prabhakar said.

The minister defended the Transport department’s daily bus fitness inspections, stating that while some operators call them “harassment,” such checks are essential to prevent tragic accidents like the one in the Kurnool district earlier in the day. “When we conduct inspections, some allege harassment. But if we don’t, we risk accidents like these. We will take every possible measure to ensure such incidents do not recur,” he said.

Prabhakar emphasised, “Speed limits save lives. We will ensure strict enforcement of such norms,” and highlighted the need for HSRP (High Security Registration Plate) to curb private travel buses running on illegal and duplicate number plates.