AICC meets Telangana top brass on BC quota, bypoll & DCC picks

HYDERABAD: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday discussed key issues such as 42% reservation for BCs, local body elections and the upcoming Jubilee Hills byelection with leaders from Telangana during a series of one-on-one meetings held in Delhi.

The meetings were part of the exercise Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan — aimed at appointing District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents and strengthening the party’s organisational structure in the state.

AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud. Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy attended virtually.

Sources said each meeting lasted around 30 minutes, focusing on proposed names for all districts in the state. Taking to X, Venugopal posted that he had discussed the progress of the campaign with the chief minister, deputy chief minister, PCC president, AICC in-charge and AICC observers involved in the DCC appointment process.

When contacted, Mahesh Kumar Goud told TNIE that the AICC may announce the DCC presidents soon, unless they decide to hold another meeting with the party leadership. He said the social engineering norm will be followed in the DCC presidents’ appointments.

AICC observers who toured various districts over the past few days have submitted reports proposing six names for each DCC president. A large number of applications have poured in this time, with reports suggesting that each district received over 50 applications, out of which six names were discussed at the AICC headquarters.