Bypoll chance for youth to teach Congress a lesson: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the time has come for the people of Telangana to teach the Congress government a fitting lesson for “deceiving them”.
He stated that BRS’s “Jaitra Yatra” (victory streak) would commence from the Jubilee Hills constituency itself, symbolising the party’s renewed fight against the alleged failures and betrayals of Congress.
On Saturday, he held a meeting with party MLAs, corporators and leaders on the Jubilee Hills byelection.
Addressing the meeting, Rama Rao reminded the people that during KCR’s rule, the state witnessed inclusive development and welfare and pointed out that people of Hyderabad and GHMC had always stood by BRS in every election.
“But today, the Congress government has drowned citizens in debt. They have deceived farmers, women and the elderly alike,” he added.
Rama Rao urged the people of Jubilee Hills not to fall for the Congress’s empty promises again.
“We may have been deceived once, but let not the people of Jubilee Hills be fooled,” he said. Criticising the Congress manifesto, Rama Rao said it was treated like a “guarantee card”, not a sacred political document.
He said, “They promised Rs 2,500 for every woman above 18, scooters for young women and one tola of gold for weddings. But what have they actually done? The same pensions continued from KCR’s time. In two years, Revanth Reddy hasn’t laid a single foundation stone or built a single house in Hyderabad. Every morning, all he does is pick up the mic to criticise KCR.”
Taking a dig at the Congress government’s “double standards”, Rama Rao said, “They boast about giving free bus travel for women, but they doubled the fares for men. They give with one hand and take back with the other. When Congress leaders come to your doorstep, show them your pending dues card and ask where your guarantees are.”
He accused the Congress of deceiving all sections — BCs, Dalits, Hindus, Muslims and Christians alike — and failing to deliver even after promising `4,000 crore for minorities’ welfare.