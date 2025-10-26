Congress MLC files complaint against BRS leaders

HYDERABAD: Congress MLC Dr Balmoor Venkat has filed a police complaint at Narayanaguda station, accusing senior BRS leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Rao of corruption, illegal wealth accumulation and involvement in a phone-tapping scandal.

The complaint is based on statements from former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and MLC K Kavitha, alleging that both leaders misused their positions during the Kaleshwaram project to amass illegal assets through contractor collusion.

Venkat quoted Kavitha’s September 2 press conference, in which she claimed that Harish Rao and Santosh Rao engaged in benami transactions, hiding their wealth through associates like Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, and invested in a luxury villa project worth `700 crore. She also accused them of orchestrating illegal phone tapping of her and her associates to create internal rifts within the ruling family.

The complaint demands an investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Benami Property Transactions Act, and calls for a thorough probe into the alleged phone tapping by the SIT.