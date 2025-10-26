DCP foils snatching bid, shoots rowdy in Telangana

HYDERABAD: South East Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S Chaitanya Kumar on Saturday shot a rowdy sheeter twice after the latter attacked the police officer and a gunman with a knife at Victory Grounds in Chaderghat around 5 pm.
The attacker was identified as Mohammed Omar Ansari, a known property offender in Kalapathar police station limits.
Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the DCP was returning from an official meeting when two men snatched a mobile phone from a passerby.
“The DCP got down from his car and tried to stop the snatchers. While one of them fled, Omar attacked the DCP and his gunman with a knife. The DCP then opened fire, one bullet struck Omar’s hand and another his stomach,” Sajjanar said.
Omar has a criminal record with 20 cases and two preventive detention orders. He is a native of Kamatipura and was first booked in 2010 at Tappachabutra police station. He has served several years in jail, including two years under the PD Act.
He faces cases under various Sections covering theft, extortion, attempt to murder, the Gaming Act, and the Arms Act.
The accused and the officers involved were admitted to a private hospital for treatment and examination. Sultan Bazar police registered a case, and the search for the second offender continues.