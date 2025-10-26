DCP foils snatching bid, shoots rowdy in Telangana

HYDERABAD: South East Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S Chaitanya Kumar on Saturday shot a rowdy sheeter twice after the latter attacked the police officer and a gunman with a knife at Victory Grounds in Chaderghat around 5 pm.

The attacker was identified as Mohammed Omar Ansari, a known property offender in Kalapathar police station limits.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the DCP was returning from an official meeting when two men snatched a mobile phone from a passerby.

“The DCP got down from his car and tried to stop the snatchers. While one of them fled, Omar attacked the DCP and his gunman with a knife. The DCP then opened fire, one bullet struck Omar’s hand and another his stomach,” Sajjanar said.