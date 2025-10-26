Telangana

Deputy registrar in ACB net for Rs 5 lakh bribe

The accused official, Rathod Bhikku, was caught red-handed while accepting a reduced bribe of Rs 5 lakh at his residence for reversing a decision to revoke Venkatesh Goud’s position as PACS Secretary.
Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested the Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Mancherial.
Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested the Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Mancherial.(Photo | Special Arrangement)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested the Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Mancherial.

The accused official, Rathod Bhikku, was caught red-handed while accepting a reduced bribe of Rs 5 lakh at his residence for reversing a decision to revoke Venkatesh Goud’s position as PACS Secretary.

He had initially demanded Rs 7,00,000, and on repeated requests from the complainant, reduced it to Rs 5,00,000. He accepted an amount of Rs 2,00,000 as the first instalment for showing favour.

bribe
Anti-Corruption Bureau
Deputy registrar

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com