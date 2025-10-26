Deputy registrar in ACB net for Rs 5 lakh bribe

HYDERABAD: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested the Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Mancherial.

The accused official, Rathod Bhikku, was caught red-handed while accepting a reduced bribe of Rs 5 lakh at his residence for reversing a decision to revoke Venkatesh Goud’s position as PACS Secretary.

He had initially demanded Rs 7,00,000, and on repeated requests from the complainant, reduced it to Rs 5,00,000. He accepted an amount of Rs 2,00,000 as the first instalment for showing favour.