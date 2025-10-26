GHMC survey says Hyderabad has fewer than 400 beggars

HYDERABAD: A survey carried out by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has found fewer than 400 beggars in the city.

The survey, conducted recently by the civic body, categorised beggars across various groups. Of the total identified, 216 were women, 70 were persons with disabilities, 10 were children below 18 years, and 101 fell under other categories such as the elderly, persons with psychiatric conditions, and infants.

Officials said 22 of those identified have their own houses, 12 are availing government welfare schemes, and 116 possess valid identification documents.

The survey was taken up following an advisory issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) last year for the protection and rehabilitation of impoverished, uneducated, and differently abled individuals engaged in begging.