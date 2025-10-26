Hyderabad Youth Courage founder booked for abusing returning officer

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police on Saturday registered a case against Hyderabad Youth Courage (HYC) founder Salman Khan for allegedly using unparliamentary language and obstructing the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency returning officer from performing his duties.

Salman Khan, along with his associates, during the scrutiny of his nomination papers for the byelection, on October 22 at Shaikpet tahsildar’s office, allegedly obstructed the RO from performing his duties. Later, while addressing the media he allegedly raised slogans and made “baseless allegations” in unparliamentary language against the official.

He also allegedly made false allegations in the name of religion against government officials in violation of the rules prescribed by the Election Commission of India. “Further, it is informed that in a video circulating on social media, Salman Khan was seen abusing the RO,” the complainant said.

A case under Sections 196, 132, and 352 of BNS and 123 (3A) and 125 of the Representation of the People Act has been registered against Salman Khan, who recently joined the BRS.